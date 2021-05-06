Advertisement

Former WVU pitcher John Means throws a no-hitter for Baltimore

Former West Virginia University pitcher John Means threw the major leagues’ third no-hitter of the MLB season.
Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher John Means, right, hugs catcher Pedro Severino after Means...
Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher John Means, right, hugs catcher Pedro Severino after Means threw a no-hitter in the team's baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Seattle. The Orioles won 6-0. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)(Ted S. Warren | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SEATTLE (AP) - Former West Virginia University pitcher John Means threw the major leagues’ third no-hitter this season and came within a wild pitch on a third strike of a perfect game, pitching the Baltimore Orioles over the Seattle Mariners 6-0.

Means struck out 12 and walked none. Seattle’s runner was Sam Haggerty after he struck out swinging on a curveball in the dirt on a 1-2 count with one outs in the third inning that bounced away from catcher Pedro Severino.

Haggerty was thrown out attempting to steal second. Means threw 79 strikes among 113 pitches, including first-pitch strikes to 26 of 27 batters.

Means pitched for WVU in 2013 and 2014 season. HIs career record for the Mountaineers was 10-6

