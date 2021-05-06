Advertisement

Jury deliberating in Hendershot murder trial

(WTAP)
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A jury is now deciding the case of a man accused of hitting his father in the head and killing him.

James T. Hendershot is charged with second-degree murder and concealment of a deceased body.

In closing arguments, the prosecution said that James T. Hendershot struck his father James C. Hendershot in the head with a golf club in the living room of their home. The older Hendershot was later found dead in the bedroom.

The prosecution says evidence shows that James C. Hendershot had crawled into the bedroom for his safety.

The defense said in its closing arguments that James C. Hendershot’s death was an accident that happened in the bedroom.

The prosecution said that if Hendershot were hit in the head in the bedroom, there would have been no blood in the living room. There was testimony that blood was found in the living room and in the hallway leading to the bedroom.

The jury began deliberations at 11:30 Thursday morning.

Parkersburg Police arrested James T. Hendershot in January 2018 after finding his father, James C. Hendershot, 65, dead inside their Liberty Street home.

