Low-cost rabies clinic for pets to take place in Marietta

(pexels.com)
By Sarah Cooke
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A low-cost rabies vaccine clinic will be held in Marietta next week. It will take place at the Washington County Health Department on May 15 from 1 P.M. to 2:30 P.M.

The vaccinations will cost $10. The goal of the clinic is to provide the important service to members of the community who may have difficulty affording it at a veterinary clinic, where additional expenses like office visit fees may apply.

Both dogs and cats may be vaccinated at the clinic. Dogs must be on a leash and cats must be in a carrier. All pets must be 12 weeks of age or older.

Masks and social distancing will be required.

Those with additional questions can call the Health Department at (740) 374-2782.

