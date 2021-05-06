Advertisement

Man arrested after allegedly stealing package off front porch in Vienna

By Phyllis Smith
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - A man caught allegedly stealing a package from a front porch is arrested by Vienna Police on Thursday, May 6, 2021.

Diamante Thompson is arrested.
Diamante Thompson is arrested.(wtap)

The person that lived in the house chased after him. Police officers were able to track him down. Officers says he gave a fake name at first, and that his real name is Diamante Thompson.

After being arrested, officers allegedly found what they think is meth and suboxone. He also allegedly stole items that belonged to the Vienna resident.

Thompson has outstanding warrants through Wood County Magistrate Court (Capias warrants for petit larceny and tampering with a motor vehicle) as well as an outstanding warrant from the United States Marshals Service issued through The United States District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia

He is charged with fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer, obstruction of justice, possession of controlled substance, petit larceny and the three outstanding warrants.

