Motorcyclists reminding people to be mindful of when they are on the road

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - The month of May is a time when many motorcycle riders get out on the road again.

Because of this, many who ride bikes want those on four wheels to be mindful of when they are on the road.

This includes providing space for those on motorcycles and always being cognizant of when a motorcycle is around you.

“If you see a bike coming, they’re probably moving a lot faster than what you think they are. Bikes can be deceptively quick in terms of appearance and how they appear further down the road than you. Let alone also in your mirrors, there is a reason why it says ‘objects in your mirror are closer than they appear.’ Bikes can be deceiving in the mirror also,” says Harley-Davidson general manager, Kenny Hardy.

Harley-Davidson representatives say that if you are interested in getting into motorcycles that you take safety classes, and speak with someone who already has a motorcycle.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.