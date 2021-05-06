New Era One-Room School to hold craft festival

MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - The New Era One-Room School House will host a craft festival on May 8 from 10 A.M. to 3 P.M.

The festival will be outdoors, and will feature over 50 vendors and crafters. There will be a bounce house and additional family-friendly activities, as well. Admission to the activities will be $10.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to take tours of the school house. Concessions will be available from Kona Ice and Granny Mae’s Food Trailer, and the musician Cowboy Ted will be performing gospel and country music throughout the day.

A quilt valued at approximately $250 will be raffled off at the festival.

Additional updates about the event can be found on its Facebook page.

