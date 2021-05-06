Advertisement

New Era One-Room School to hold craft festival

Crafts generic
Crafts generic(Pexel)
By Sarah Cooke
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - The New Era One-Room School House will host a craft festival on May 8 from 10 A.M. to 3 P.M.

The festival will be outdoors, and will feature over 50 vendors and crafters. There will be a bounce house and additional family-friendly activities, as well. Admission to the activities will be $10.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to take tours of the school house. Concessions will be available from Kona Ice and Granny Mae’s Food Trailer, and the musician Cowboy Ted will be performing gospel and country music throughout the day.

A quilt valued at approximately $250 will be raffled off at the festival.

Additional updates about the event can be found on its Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three men at a hotel are arrested by Parkersburg Police.
Three men arrested at hotel on 7th Street in Parkersburg
A stock image of a judge's gavel.
Man pleads guilty to drug and gun charges
UPDATE: 2021 Ohio primary election day - Click here for results
Garrett Griffith (left) and Cory Kennerly (right)
Police looking for two men accused of sex crimes
Christina Davis
Obituary: Christina Diane Davis

Latest News

Forecast for May 6th
Forecast for May 6th
Artsbridge Update 5/6
Artsbridge Update 5/6
Waterford High School evacuated after bomb threat
Guilty verdict in James T. Hendershot trial