Nurses receiving appreciation for all they continue to do

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Today marks the start of “nurses week.”

And people around the community want to show their appreciation for the men and women that have been on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year was one of the most stressful times for nurses with the coronavirus being present for much of 2020.

And because of that, many in the Mid-Ohio Valley community are coming to show their appreciation for what these individuals are doing.

For the next seven days, a different food truck will be coming to Camden Clark Medical Center to provide food to the nurses.

Some of them include Hallelujah BBQ, The Bodega, and Two Rivers Bistro.

All of this support reminds the nurses as to why they do their work.

“We don’t work and do what we do for the praise, but it’s so nice to hear that our community supports us. And we have that from several businesses, individuals; just every day, we have that. And that’s very grateful,” says Camden Clark Medical Center’s clinical nurse manager, Megan Thieman.

Nurses week has many other activities, including breakfast with the doctors, pet visitations and awards for nurse of the year and PCT of the year.

