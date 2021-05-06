Obituary: Arthur David “Butch” Golden

Arthur David “Butch” Golden, 74, son of the late Arthur Dale and Phyllis Joanne Bever Golden, passed away May 5, 2021 at Camden Clark Medical Center.

He graduated from Parkersburg High School, class of 1964. After high school, he served four years in the U.S. Navy. Butch retired from DuPont after 34 years of service. He was a member of Vienna Baptist Church since a teenager and attended New Hope Baptist Church. Butch was so blessed to be able to spend winters in Florida fishing every day and being at home during the summer matching fishing skills with many good friends he made over the years. He was a legend along with his fishing buddy, Bob Smith. “A day of fishing is just one day not held against you”

Butch is survived by his wife, Patti Rush Golden; sons, Andrew Butler (VikkiJo) of Utah, Jami (Katie) of Mt. Juliet, TN and Jason (Cathy) of Parkersburg; one sister, Nancy Hall; grandchildren, Jon Cain, Abby Cain, Jacob and Troy Butler, Kylie Golden and Rylie Butler; and two great-grandchildren, Elias Cain and Kyrie Johnson.

In addition to his parents, Butch was preceded in death by his biological mother, Louise Haines Golden; and his sister, Kathy Kirby Wharton.

Arrangements are pending at this time. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna, is honored to serve the Golden family. Online condolences may be made at www.lamberttatman.com.

