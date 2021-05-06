Obituary: Delores “DJ” Jean (Barr) Kelley

Delores “DJ” Jean (Barr) Kelley, 74, of Parkersburg passed away May 3, 2021 at her residence.

She was born October 1, 1946 in Wood County a daughter of the late Alfred Howard Barr and Hila Mable (Whipkey) Barr.

Delores was a homemaker and enjoyed sewing, cooking, baking, and helping others.

Delores is survived by three daughters, Donna Kelley, Tracy Kelley, and Della Lyons, two sons, William Kelley II and Phillip Kelley (Lorrie), several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and two sisters, Sandra Welch (Howard) and Linda Metz (Leonard).

In addition to her parents, Delores was preceded in death by one brother, Ralph Collins, three sisters, Lucy Flory, Alma Gueral, and Shirley Motter.

A Memorial service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com

