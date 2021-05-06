Obituary: Dennis Dale McTheny

Dennis Dale McTheny, 61, of Spencer, died Sunday, May 2, 2021.

He was born February 1, 1960 at Sutton, the son of the late French and Dorothy Cogar McTheny.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Gale McTheny and Charlie McTheny; sisters, Mary Matheny and Linda Canterbury.

Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Tabitha McTheny Canterbury and her husband, Jackie of Spencer; granddaughters, Hailey McTheny, Kinsley Canterbury and Paisley Canterbury; brother, Ransom McTheny of Big Otter; sisters, Betty Rucker of Elkview, Sharon Godbey of Princeton and Sylvia Duffield of Elyria, Ohio.

Dennis is a retired carpenter. His pastimes included hunting, fishing, farming and spending time with his ‘grandbabies.’

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, May 10 at the Egypt Chapel Church, Spencer, with the Rev. Richard Webb officiating. Burial will be in the Canterbury Family Cemetery, Spencer.

The visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be shared at www.taylorfuneralhomeinc.com

