Obituary: Elinor Norris

Elinor Norris, 97 of Belpre, Ohio died on May 5, 2021 at her residence. She was born on May 5, 1924 in Parkersburg, WV and was the daughter of the late Guy and Pearl Cornellia Bradford Tippens. Elinor was a member of the Rockland United Methodist Church in Belpre, Ohio. She was a dedicated Christian and enjoyed traveling, cooking, crocheting, sewing and even made her daughter’s clothing. She also enjoyed playing the piano for her family often accompanied by her husband George singing.

Survivors include her daughters, Sandra Wingrove of Ringgold, GA, Judy K. Ford of Pawleys Island, SC, Cindy (David) Miller of Devola, Ohio, Tammy J. Miller of Belpre, Ohio, 12 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, and 20 great great grandchildren. Also surviving are a brother in law, Roscoe ( Patricia) Norris of Belpre, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, George Henry Norris, a sister, Irene Pearl Deems, a brother, Dean L. Tippens, two son-in-laws, Michael Wingrove, Robert Ford and a grandson, Josh Miller.

Services will be on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 1:00 PM at the Rockland United Methodist Church, Belpre, Ohio. Friends may call at the church on Saturday from 12:00 noon until time of services. Burial will follow in the Rockland Cemetery.

Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

