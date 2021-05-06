Obituary: Judith “Judy” Snyder Whipkey

Judith “Judy” Snyder Whipkey, 69 of Mineral Wells, WV, went home to be with the Lord on May 5, 2021.

She was born July 7, 1951 a daughter of Betty Jo Light Snyder and the late Frank Snyder.

Judith was a Christian. She graduated from Parkersburg South in 1971. She was formerly employed at Misty Manufacturing, Par-Mar Stores, and retired from Wood County Schools. She enjoyed spending time with family.

Those left behind to cherish her memory include her son, Edward Whipkey; daughter, Brandi Whipkey (Robert Huffman); granddaughter, Emily Huffman; sister, Jane (David) Knotts; sister-in-law, Linda (Wayne) Woolard; sister-in-law, Brenda Whipkey; several loving nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

In addition to her father she was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Emil Whipkey Jr; brother, Douglas J. Snyder.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Monday, March 10, 2021 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be 12 p.m. to 2p.m. Monday at the funeral home. An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com

Sunset Memorial Funeral Home is honored to assist the Whipkey family.

