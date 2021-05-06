Obituary: Tyson Cunningham

Tyson Cunningham 34 of Belpre Ohio passed away peacefully at home after a short illness on May 5, 2021. He was born in Marietta Ohio on February 22, 1987 to Clarence Cunningham of Belpre Oh and the late Teresa Allender.

Tyson enjoyed spending time with his friends and family,fishing,riding motorcycles and working on his dad’s Mustang with him. He was such an amazing person and loved by so many

Tyson is survived by his father Clarence Cunningham and stepmother Jody Brown of Belpre, His three sisters Trista Cunningham, Lexus Cunningham and Ashley(Timmy McDaniel). He had Four nieces Larissa, Acacia, Kaitlyn and Scarlet and one nephew Brayden along with lots of aunts uncles and cousins whom he loved very much.

Tyson was preceded in death by his mother Teresa Allender and stepfather Jeff Allender, his maternal grandparents Larry and Violet Johnson and paternal grandparents Clarence and Mary Cunningham.

We will be having a celebration of life gathering at Belpre Shrine Club Sunday May 16th starting at 1:00 for anyone who would like to come.

Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or their condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com.

