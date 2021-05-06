Advertisement

UPS workers surprise Jackson County boy

By Hannah Stutler
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SHERMAN, W.Va. (WTAP) - A few UPS workers have made a memorable experience for a little boy in Jackson County.

Sawyer Long is almost 4-years old and is a big fan of UPS.

He is always excited to see the UPS truck and driver when they deliver packages to his house and even has a matching uniform.

Sawyer’s birthday is coming up, and on Thursday afternoon, UPS workers surprised him with a cake and some gifts.

The gifts included a few toy trucks, an airplane, and a hat, all with the UPS logo. UPS also brought a gift for Sawyer’s family.

Everyone involved was excited to help make this experience something Sawyer will never forget.

“Seeing a little kid that really admires what we do, we appreciate that,” Dave Redmon, Business Manager at UPS, explained. “We at UPS want to be a part of that. When the driver told me how much he likes UPS, it was a no-brainer. I have to be a part of it.”

Sawyer also got to get his picture taken inside the UPS truck.

