Advertisement

Waterford High School evacuated after bomb threat

(WDBJ)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - Waterford High School has been evacuated after an apparent bomb threat was made Thursday afternoon.

Chief Deputy Mark Warden of the Washington County Sheriff’s Department said a male caller made the threat around 1:44 p.m. and the sheriff’s department was called shortly after.

Deputies were on site with a bomb sniffing dog when WTAP spoke to Warden around 2:30 p.m.

Warden said two more dogs were on their way from Ohio University.

In addition to Waterford High’s evacuation, authorities said Fort Frye High School, Waterford Elementary, and Beverly-Center Elementary were put on lockdown as a result of the threat.

This is a developing story. Stay with us as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three men at a hotel are arrested by Parkersburg Police.
Three men arrested at hotel on 7th Street in Parkersburg
A stock image of a judge's gavel.
Man pleads guilty to drug and gun charges
UPDATE: 2021 Ohio primary election day - Click here for results
Garrett Griffith (left) and Cory Kennerly (right)
Police looking for two men accused of sex crimes
Christina Davis
Obituary: Christina Diane Davis

Latest News

Forecast for May 6th
Forecast for May 6th
Artsbridge Update 5/6
Artsbridge Update 5/6
Guilty verdict in James T. Hendershot trial
Crafts generic
New Era One-Room School to hold craft festival