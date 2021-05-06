Waterford High School evacuated after bomb threat

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - Waterford High School has been evacuated after an apparent bomb threat was made Thursday afternoon.

Chief Deputy Mark Warden of the Washington County Sheriff’s Department said a male caller made the threat around 1:44 p.m. and the sheriff’s department was called shortly after.

Deputies were on site with a bomb sniffing dog when WTAP spoke to Warden around 2:30 p.m.

Warden said two more dogs were on their way from Ohio University.

In addition to Waterford High’s evacuation, authorities said Fort Frye High School, Waterford Elementary, and Beverly-Center Elementary were put on lockdown as a result of the threat.

This is a developing story. Stay with us as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.