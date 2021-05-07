Downtown PKB holding “greenup” this weekend

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Downtown PKB is holding what it’s calling a “cleanup/greenup” this weekend. It is an opportunity for volunteers to plant flowers, pull weeds, and pick up trash to help beautify the downtown area.

Volunteers will meet at Bicentennial Park at 9 A.M. and will then spread out in teams to work in various locations downtown.

Lunch will be provided by Downtown PKB, and the volunteer hours will count as community service hours for students.

The event will be following COVID-19 safety guidelines, and volunteers will be requested to wear masks.

Additional information and updates about the event can be found on its Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.