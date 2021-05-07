Advertisement

Governor sets West Virginia Day as goal for ending mask mandate

Says state will be close to reaching vaccination target by June 20
Governor Justice holds press conference
By Associated Press
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) _

Gov. Jim Justice announced West Virginia will lift its statewide mask mandate on June 20-the day residents celebrate the anniversary of West Virginia’s statehood.

State officials project more than two-thirds of eligible residents will be vaccinated against the coronavirus by then. Even if that target isn’t met, the Republican governor said the state will be close enough.

The state has attempted to turn around its sluggish vaccination drive for weeks after hesitancy led to plummeting demand. Justice said he expects 65% of all residents aged 12 and older to be at least partially vaccinated by June 20.?

