Advertisement

Indians sweep into first place

Indians take over first place in the A. L. Central with 4-0 win over Kansas City
(Wikipedia)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Triston McKenzie bounced back from a rugged start to pitch one-hit ball into the sixth inning and the Cleveland Indians completed a four-game sweep by blanking the Kansas City Royals 4-0.

It was the fifth straight loss for the Royals, who came into the series with the best record in baseball.

Cleveland went 6-1 on its road trip and has won nine of 11. Franmil Reyes launched his eighth home run as he continued to hit well at Kauffman Stadium.

He is batting .538 with two homers, six doubles and six RBIs in seven career games at the park. Danny Duffy took the loss.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three men at a hotel are arrested by Parkersburg Police.
Three men arrested at hotel on 7th Street in Parkersburg
UPDATE: Waterford High School cleared after bomb threat
A stock image of a judge's gavel.
Man pleads guilty to drug and gun charges
Christina Davis
Obituary: Christina Diane Davis
Guilty verdict in James T. Hendershot trial

Latest News

WV boys basketball state tournament semifinal schedule
generic sports
Scoreboard- May 6
Scoreboard- May 5
Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto reacts after being hit by a pitch during the fourth inning of a...
Reds win game, lose Votto