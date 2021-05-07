Man confesses to multiple crimes after threatening to burn down house

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man confessed to multiple crimes after he threatened to burn down his dad’s house, according to deputies.

On Thursday, Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood says deputies were dispatched to the 38000 block of State Route 684 in Harrisonville after Meigs County 911 received a call from a man stating that his son, Michael King, of Harrisonville, was threatening to burn down his residence.

King took off running towards State Route 143 before deputies arrived on scene.

After a search, investigators found King bedded down in a large section of brush near an abandoned residence.

Deputies say they told King he was under arrest but he didn’t cooperate. Officers deployed their taser in order to take him into custody.

Investigators learned King was also being sought after by the Athens County Sheriff’s Office and the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office for charges of failure to comply and receiving stolen property. Deputies also knew before going to the residence that King also had felony warrants out of Meigs County for similar offenses.

King was taken to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office where he was interrogated and confessed his involvement in multiple open cases in Meigs County, including failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and theft of a motor vehicle.

He is also facing charges for resisting arrest in connection with the incident on Thursday.

“Michael King has been a household name at our office for quite some time.” Stated Sheriff Wood. “My deputies have had him as a suspect in multiple offenses and his time is now coming to an abrupt end. No one likes having their hard-earned belongings stolen from them and in the open investigations that Mr. King was questioned about, DNA evidence left him no option except to confess his involvement in the matters.”

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.