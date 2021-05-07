Obituary: Bernard William “Pat” Worstell

Bernard William “Pat” Worstell, 88, of Marietta (Devola) passed away on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born in Caywood, OH, on September 1, 1932, a son of the late Thurman and Clara Patterson Worstell.

Pat was a member of St. Luke’s Lutheran Church. He attended school at Stanleyville Sand Hill and graduated from Marietta Senior High School, Class of 1951. He served in the U. S. Army during the Korean War and worked at B. F. Goodrich for 33 years and RJF International for 8 years and for 16 years at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home. Pat was a Mason and an Odd Fellow.

Pat is survived by his wife, Bonnie Lee Mollohan Worstell, sons: Brian Worstell, Timothy Down, Barry Worstell and daughter Brenda Taylor, 13 grandchildren, several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death are brother, Earl Worstell and sisters, Margaret Brewer, Eleanor Hendrickson, Carol Hall and Joanne Masters.

According to his wishes, he will be cremated and no services will be held at this time. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be e-mailed to: 3739232@gmail.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.