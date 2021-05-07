Obituary: Darron W. Bradley “Coach”

Darron W. Bradley “Coach”, 44, passed away May 5, 2021 at Camden Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg, WV.

He was born May 17, 1976 in Parkersburg, WV, a son of Roger Bradley of Bellville, WV and Sue Eddy of Mineral Wells, WV.

Darron coached basketball at Fairplains Elementary School for several years and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He loved Marshall University, collecting Marshall Memorabilia, playing basketball with his friends and especially spending time with his girls.

Darron is survived by his father, Roger Bradley (Brenda); his mother, Sue Eddy (Mike); his wife, Melissa Whited Bradley; his daughter, Karlie Bradley; son-in-law, Anthony Hammer; brother, Roger Bradley (Caleb Adkins) of Parkersburg; mother-in-law, Sharon Farnsworth of Parkersburg; sisters and brothers-in-law, Denise Bennett of Parkersburg, Jonathan Anderson, Cody Anderson both of Phoenix, AZ, Adam Anderson (Teri) of Washington, WV and Cyndi McDonald (Robert) of Cape Coral, FL; life-long friends, Matt Pierce (Tara), David Coull (Lori) and Jessie Rhodes and his dog, Azarie.

Darron was preceded in death by his daughter, Jordan Mikhaila Bradley on April 8, 2020; grandparents, Coral Gibbs, Mary Whited, Marion and Huldah Bradley, and James Anderson. (father-in-law)

Funeral services will be held 1:00 pm Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St, south Parkersburg with Chaplain Johnny Briles officiating. Interment will follow at the Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm Monday and 11:00 am – 1:00 pm Tuesday at the funeral home.

The family would like to send a special thank you to 5 North at Camden Clark Medical Center, Dr. John Onestinghel, Dr. Jennifer Leavitt and Amedysis Hospice and Duke University, Dr. Annick Desjardins and her staff for their extended love and care given to Darron.

