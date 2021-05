Don Forest Murphy, born May 16, 1964, age 56 of Parkersburg, peacefully passed away on July 24, 2020 after a brief but courageous battle with cancer.

A Celebration of Life for Don will be from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Sunday, May 16, 2021 at the Vienna Community Building, Jackson Park, 1301 34th St. Vienna, WV 26105.

