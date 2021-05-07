Obituary: Donna S. Hall

Donna S. Hall went to be with the Lord May 6, 2021 at WVU Medicine Camden Clark.

She was born March 21, 1942 in Queen Shoals, WV to the late William Fouche Rule and Thelma J. Snyder.

Donna was a member of Father’s House Church and sang with the praise team. She enjoyed all church activities and serving the LORD. If you knew her- you know she was praying for you. She was a 1960 graduate of Clendenin High School and was an active member of the school reunion committee. She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and her Gihon Meadows gang. She also loved visiting the ocean and traveling to see the lighthouses.

Those left behind to cherish her memory include her sons, Vincent (Michelle) Hall of Parkersburg, Wesley (Whitney) Hall of Parkersburg; daughters, Deborah (Scott) Richards of Davisville, WV, Patsy (Randy) White of Tampa, FL; grandchildren, Ryan, Chelcie, Preston, Victoria, Catelynn, Austin, Chase, Cooper, Lydia, Briella; great grandchildren, Brantley, Granger, Amelia, Marionna, Stella, Charlee; sisters, Joyce Gandee of Alabama, Joan Bowles of Virginia.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by H. Daniel Rule, R. Stephen Rule and Barbara K. Dixon.

Funeral services will be 2:30 p.m. Tuesday May 11, 2021 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor Lance Hitt officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com

Sunset Memorial Funeral Home is honored to assist the Hall family.

