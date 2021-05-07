Obituary: Enos Wayne Dotson

Enos Wayne Dotson, 84, of Parkersburg, WV, passed on May 6, 2021 after a short illness from the Cedar Grove Personal Care Center. He was born April 20, 1937, in Wood Co, WV the son of the late Enos P. and Myrtle White Dotson.

After serving in the US Navy and retiring from Borg Warner as the terminal manager, he went on to drive tour buses for several years. He was a 32nd degree Mason and member of the Scottish Rite, Enos was a member of Belpre Masonic Lodge 609 and The Valley of Cambridge, Ohio Lodge since 1979. He was Methodist by faith and enjoyed restoring old cars and trucks.

He is survived by two Children, Monissa Tanner and Michael J. Dotson; grandson, Michael Wayne Dotson; and sister Kathleen Price of Illinois.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by both of his wives.

In honoring his final wishes, there will be no visitation or service observed at this time.

A special thank you to the Cedar Grove Personal Care Center and Amedysis Hospice for the wonderful care given to Enos.

Kimes Funeral Home is honored to serve this soldiers family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kimesfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.