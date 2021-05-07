Obituary: Peggy Jean Taylor

Peggy Jean Taylor, 80, passed away at her home in Newport, Ohio on May 6, 2021. Surrounded by her family she peacefully made her journey home.

She was born on November 11, 1940 in Beavertown, Ohio to the late Charles and Margaret (Beaver) Berga. She was raised with her three siblings Jimmy Berga, Eileen Thomas, and Linda Rinard.

Peggy graduated from Stover High School (New Matamoras) in 1958. On August 9, 1958, she married Doyle Taylor and became a loving mother to her daughter Shelby Taylor and her son Rick Taylor. She was a homemaker and enjoyed reading, baking, and raising her children. She was a member of the Newport Baptist Church. Peggy will be remembered for her kindness and the joy she brought to her family, friends, and children.

Peggy is survived by her two children, Shelby Taylor, and Rick Taylor; husband, Doyle Taylor; sister Linda (Rick) Rinard; and sister-in-law, Faye Berga. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Jimmy Berga; sister, Eileen Thomas; and her brother-in-law, Herman Thomas.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 9, 2021 from 2-4 & 6-8 PM at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike Street, Marietta, Ohio 45750. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, May 10, 2021 at 11 AM at the funeral home with Pastors Kent Hall and David Beaver officiating. Peggy will then be laid to rest at Newport Cemetery in Newport, Ohio.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

