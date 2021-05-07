Officials with Save the Music Foundation visit Wood County Schools

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Officials from the West Virginia Department of Arts and Culture and the Save the Music Foundation stopped at four schools in Wood County on Thursday.

They visited Jackson, Hamilton, Edison, and Blennerhassett middle schools.

During each visit, they talked to the students about the Save the Music Program.

The program donates instruments to public schools nationwide.

“The Save the Music Foundation is a non-profit organization that donates instruments to public schools nationwide,” Chiho Feindler, Senior Director of Programs and Policy for Save the Music Foundation, explained. “We do believe that making music is a fundamental right of every student, and it shouldn’t be the barrier of the class of instruments and what have you.”

Students in the bands also performed a few songs.

Officials say the program provides students with opportunities and helps keep the passion for music alive.

“What does music do, what does arts do,” Randall Reid-Smith, Curator for West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture, and History, said. “It enhances every other subject. It enhances our lives. To a county especially like Wood County, which has a great tradition of bands for our state, this was just a no-brainer. We’re just so happy to do this.”

Officials say it also means a lot to the schools and students.

“It’s the support,” Will Hosaflook, Superintendent of Wood County Schools, said. “It’s the support that saved the music gives all the students. Not only gives the students but gives the school, the community and to energize the passion in students for arts and education.”

West Virginia is the only state where the program is a statewide initiative. The program has donated instruments to public schools in all 55 counties in West Virginia.

