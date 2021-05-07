Advertisement

Ohio Valley Educational Service Center holds job fair

By Hannah Stutler
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Dozens of job seekers went to Marietta High School on Friday for the 2021 Ohio Valley Education Job Fair.

The job fair was put on by the Ohio Valley Educational Service Center.

Over ten school districts and vocational schools from area counties held interviews for several different positions.

“We had our area districts from Athens to Monroe up to Noble County and Washington, of course, interviewing almost 100 different jobs, substitutes, teachers, reading specialists, bus drivers, and paraprofessionals,” Brad Lanier, Director of the Ohio Valley Educational Service Center Teaching and Learning, explained.

Some of the school districts that held interviews included Marietta City Schools, Warren Local School District, Fort Frye Local School District, Frontier Local School District, and Federal Hocking Local Schools.

Lanier says there is a need for teachers across the region.

“This school year in part, in large part because of Covid, we lost a lot of substitutes,” Lanier said. “That, along with Ohio having very rigorous standards for substitute teachers, created a great shortage. The area districts, we came together to have a job fair to try to address that problem along with seeking other education positions.”

Lanier say there were around 100 open positions.

