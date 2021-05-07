Parkersburg man charged with arson in Little Debbie truck fire

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg man was behind bars Thursday night for allegedly burning a snack truck in the last week of April.

Officials said Parkersburg police and firefighters were called to an apparent vehicle fire on Edwin Street on April 28 and found a Little Debbie box truck on fire.

The truck and its inventory were completely ruined.

Authorities said it appears the fire was set intentionally.

Upon further investigation, police determined the possible name and location of a suspect.

Police said they were possibly looking for Chad Wilson, who lived in an apartment in the 1500 block of Cresent Street.

On Thursday May 6, authorities served a search warrant at the apartment and found Wilson along with what they believe to be evidence related to the fire.

Wilson was arrested and charged with 3rd degree arson.

He was arraigned in Wood County Magistrate Court where his bond was set at $50,000.

He was unable to bond out and was put in the Wood County Holding Center.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.