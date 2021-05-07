Advertisement

Pfizer starts application for full COVID-19 vaccine approval

By Gray News Staff
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Pfizer/BioNTech has begun its application to the US Food and Drug Administration for full FDA approval of its COVID-19 vaccine for people ages 16 and older, the companies announced.

It’s the first COVID-19 vaccine to be assessed for full FDA approval in the U.S.

All vaccines in the U.S. - Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson - are being used under an emergency authorization to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The goal date for a FDA decision will be set once the application is formally accepted for review.

The companies also submitted an application to expand the current emergency use authoritization for their COVID-19 vaccine to include individuals 12 to 15 years of age.

More than 170 million doses of the two-dose Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine have been delivered across the U.S., the companies said.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Waterford High School cleared after bomb threat
Guilty verdict in James T. Hendershot trial
Diamante Thompson is arrested.
Man arrested after allegedly stealing package off front porch in Vienna
A stock image of a judge's gavel.
Man pleads guilty to drug and gun charges
Christina Davis
Obituary: Christina Diane Davis

Latest News

Gardening With Dave 5/7 Part 2
Gardening With Dave 5/7 Part 2
Gardening With Dave 5/7 Part 1
Gardening With Dave 5/7 Part 1
Forecast for May 7th
Forecast for May 7th
Texas lawmakers are considering voting restrictions
Voting restrictions gain momentum