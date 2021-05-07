Williamstown advances to boys Class AA basketball finals

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Williamstown Yellowjackets are one win away from their first boys state basketball championship in nearly 60 years.

Friday afternoon the Yellowjackets defeated defending champion Chapmanville 55-41 in the Class AA semifinals at the Charleston Civic Center.

The top seeded Yellowjackets held a 9-2 advantage at the quarter after a slow start for both teams.

Chapmanville out scored Williamstown 14-11 in the second quarter to cut the Yellowjackets lead to 20-16 at half time.

Williamstown begin the second half with an 8 point run on the way to opening up a 14 point advantage that Chapmanville wasn’t able to overcome.

Yellowjackets senior Sam Cremeans led all scorers with 27 points, and Baylor Haught chipped in with 11.

Williamstown advances to play Poca in the Class AA championship game.

Poca, the number 2 seed, rallied to defeat Charleston Catholic 42-40 in Friday’s other semifinal game.

The Championship game is set for Saturday afternoon at 12:30 at the Charleston Civic Center

Williamstown’s last boys basketball state title came in 1962.

