Advertisement

WV boys basketball state tournament semifinal schedule

Semifinal Friday schedule for the West Virginia boys high school basketball tournament
(KCRG)
By Jim Wharton
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) -

All games Friday

Class AA

9:30 am - Charleston Catholic vs. Poca

1:00 pm- Parkersburg Catholic vs. Chapmanville

Class AAA

11: 15 am- Shady Spring vs. Winfield

7:15 pm- Hampshire vs. Wheeling Central

Class AAAA

5:30 pm- Morgantown vs. Huntington

9:00 pm- Martinsburg vs. George Washington

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Waterford High School cleared after bomb threat
Guilty verdict in James T. Hendershot trial
Diamante Thompson is arrested.
Man arrested after allegedly stealing package off front porch in Vienna
A stock image of a judge's gavel.
Man pleads guilty to drug and gun charges
Christina Davis
Obituary: Christina Diane Davis

Latest News

generic sports
Scoreboard- May 6
Indians sweep into first place
Scoreboard- May 5
Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto reacts after being hit by a pitch during the fourth inning of a...
Reds win game, lose Votto