WV boys basketball state tournament semifinal schedule
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
All games Friday
Class AA
9:30 am - Charleston Catholic vs. Poca
1:00 pm- Parkersburg Catholic vs. Chapmanville
Class AAA
11: 15 am- Shady Spring vs. Winfield
7:15 pm- Hampshire vs. Wheeling Central
Class AAAA
5:30 pm- Morgantown vs. Huntington
9:00 pm- Martinsburg vs. George Washington
