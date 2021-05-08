Five scouts in one troop earn Eagle Scout rank

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - Becoming an Eagle Scout may be a big accomplishment but how often do five scouts in one troop make the rank?

Well that’s exactly what happened with this local troop. All five were recognized at a ceremony in April. They celebrated the way they started - together.

All five have been involved in Scouts since they were little and have been in the same troop the whole time.

Some troop members say they never imagined this day would come, but by the look of their decked out uniforms, it’s safe to say they earned it.

Eagle Scout Nick Earley said, “I never thought I’d make it this far. I really didn’t.”

Eagle Scout Sam Gottfried said, “I always hoped that I’d become an Eagle Scout. My brother was one and I kind of wanted to live up to that but there were times when I thought ‘I don’t know if I’ll ever make it that far.’”

Their Eagle Scout projects ranged from redoing the veterans walk at the Armory to revamping a dog park.

Eagle Scout Adam Coil has been playing baseball since he was four so he incorporated that into his project.

He explained, “I’ve spent a lot of time in batting cages over the years and it was good to finally have one to put my name to but mainly it’s just good to have one for the community and for the team to use for years to come.”

There’s a lot of work that goes into scouting, even beyond Eagle Scout projects but it looks like these guys found the secret ingredient.

If you ask them what kept them going all these years, Earley said, “These guys. If it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t have made it this far.”

The rest of the scouts agreed.

While they all go to the same high school, it was scouting that built this unbreakable bond.

Eagle Scout J.B. Wharff said, “..., but I don’t think we would have been as close with the same bond if we didn’t do scouting and I think that, because of that, it’s going to be something that you know we keep throughout college and I feel like I’m going to be talking to these guys the rest of my life.”

Still, scouting isn’t over for all of them. Eagle Scout Carson Urban hopes to help other kids become Eagle Scouts too.

He said, “I’m a scout leader now that I’ve finally become 18 so it feels good that I can help out the kids and hopefully they get their Eagle Scout in the near future too.”

While not all five will continue scouting, it looks like their friendship will last a lifetime.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.