Local fire department offering free smoke detector installations

WAVERLY, W.Va. (WTAP) - If you don’t have a working smoke detector and buying one is out of your budget, the Waverly Volunteer Fire Company has a solution for you.

After a hiatus due to Covid, this fire department’s free smoke detector program is back. Thanks to a partnership with the Red Cross, the Waverly Volunteer Fire Company now has 60 smoke detectors they can install for free.

Fire Captain Chip Umstot warned that although many homes have smoke detectors already installed, they don’t always work.

If the detector is 10 years of age or older, you need to get it replaced.

You should be able to check how old the detector is based on the date printed on the back of it. If there is no date, it is probably more than more than 10 years old, according to Umstot.

The National Fire Protection Association has reported that having working smoke alarms increases your chance of survival in reported home structure fires by 55%.

Still, this isn’t always feasible for everyone. That’s where this program comes in.

Umstot explained, “Economically, some people can’t afford the smoke detectors so, with this initiative, it has opened the doors for the less fortunate to have the same protection as everyone else. "

The program is meant for Wood County residents. However, Umstot said anyone outside of that area can give him a call at 304-588-5089 and he will get you connected with people who can install free smoke detectors for you.

There is no cost associated with installation or the detectors themselves.

