Downtown clean-up draws biggest turn-out yet

This is a part of Downtown PKB's twice a year clean up efforts.
By Laura Bowen
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Downtown Parkersburg’s annual spring clean-up had its biggest turn-out yet.

65 volunteers showed up at 9 a.m. for an environmental spring cleaning. They planted flowers and cleaned up trash among other efforts at 16 different locations.

Downtown PKB Chairman of Design Marvin Edwards said the goal is to keep downtown clean and nice to look at. He was taken aback by the level of support the clean-up got this year.

“It was mind-blowing to see everybody this morning. I mean, you just felt that finally we have the community backing us up, you know, showing they want to see all this,” he said.

The clean-up doesn’t stop there. All 16 locations were sponsored by people who will be taking care of the flowers.

