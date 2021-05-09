Festival brings together three generation crafting family

MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - New Era One-Room School House’s craft festival brought together all types of different vendors, including a family that comes as a package deal.

From bounce houses and other family fun, to vendors selling tie-dye shirts, woodwork, themed-wreaths, and more, the fair had a bit of everything.

One booth in particular had quite the variety. That’s because this family is a three-generations-deep crafting family. The mom crochets, the dad makes woodwork, the daughter makes a variety of crafts including wreaths, and her daughter makes t-shirts.

The hobby has taken the family to shows across multiple states. In fact, their crafts are enough to fill two trailers and a van.

Lisa Jenkins said she’s been crafting her whole life.

“It’s just made a lot of memories for us, between my daughter who makes things and myself and my mom and my dad.”

Jenkins said both her and her dad work on their craft two to three hours each day and her mom shoots for eight hours a day.

Jenkins also teaches others how to make wreaths.

She said she plans on continuing the family craft show tradition as long as her parents are around.

