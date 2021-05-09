Advertisement

Williamstown wins Class AA Championship game over Poca

By Ryan Wilson and Jim Wharton
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Williamstown Yellow Jackets are the champions of Class AA in West Virginia, as they lead wire to wire for a 50-47 victory over the Poca Dots.

Williamstown got off to a very fast start, jumping out to an 11-0 run, and led at the end of the first quarter 13-4.

The run continued in the second quarter, eventually ballooning to a 28-9 halftime lead.

Poca came out firing in the second half, as their star Isaac McKneely scored 12 points in the second half.

It got to a one point game in the 4th quarter, but Williamstown was able to seal it, going 10-13 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter.

It is Williamstown’s first state championship since 1962, and only their second one ever.

Sam Cremeans led the way for the Yellow Jackets, scoring 20 points, and grabbing 6 rebounds.

Xavier Caruthers had 14 points for Williamstown.

