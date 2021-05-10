Advertisement

80% of Americans live within 5 miles of all 3 COVID vaccines

By CNN staff
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Most of the United States can now choose which COVID-19 vaccine they want.

Nearly 80% of people live within five miles of all three vaccines, according to an analysis by VacineFnder.

VaccineFinder powers the government’s website where people can search for a COVID-19 vaccine by zip code.

Searches show easy access for people who live in big cities.

Even in small towns, residents have a choice.

Freeport, Kansas, which has a population of four, has access to all three vaccines within an hour’s drive.

Despite being widely available, demand for vaccines has dropped across the country.

Several states are no longer ordering their full allocation of doses.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Safety threats received at multiple area schools
According to data from State of Babies, for every 1,000 babies born in West Virginia, 24.6 are...
W.Va. ranked higher than the national average for babies removed from homes
This body scanner uses x-ray technology.
Local correctional and holding centers implement “game-changing” technology
Governor Justice holds press conference
Governor sets West Virginia Day as goal for ending mask mandate
The guest of honor had some words of wisdom for recruits.
Ceremony honors young military recruits

Latest News

Brittany Morgan and Thomas Battle
What's Trending, 5/10/21
Forecast for May 10
Forecast for May 10
Israeli police in riot gear clashed with Palestinians following evening prayers at at...
Hamas fires rockets deep into Israel, escalating tensions
LIVE: Biden remarks on economy
FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2008 file photo, traffic on I-95 passes oil storage tanks owned by the...
After pipeline cyberextortion attempt, gasoline ticks higher