Bomb threat received at Waterford High School

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - Waterford High School received a bomb threat Monday morning. The threat came by phone, with the caller essentially stating there was a bomb at the school, said Washington County Sheriff Larry Mincks. This is following previous bomb threats received by phone on May 6 and May 7.

Students have not been evacuated but the school is on lockdown. The Sheriff’s Office is searching the school with a bomb-detecting canine, but the dog has not yet detected anything problematic.

The Sheriff’s Office has also sent its investigative bureau to the scene, and officers are conducting an investigation at the school and the surrounding area, Sheriff Mincks said.

Due to their proximity to Waterford High School, Fort Frye High School and Beverly-Center Elementary are also on lockdown, though no threats have been received at either school. According to a statement posted online by the Fort Frye Local School District, a lockdown means students will remain indoors, there will be no outdoor activities, and no one will be permitted into the school. The district will update parents via social media when normal activities are resumed.

WTAP will continue to provide updates as additional information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.