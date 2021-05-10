Advertisement

Chipotle raising average wages to $15 per hour

Chipotle is increasing the pay of its restaurant workers to an average of $15 per hour.
Chipotle is increasing the pay of its restaurant workers to an average of $15 per hour.(Source: KATU, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(CNN) – Chipotle is increasing employee wages.

The restaurant chain says workers make an average of $15 per hour.

The new pay scale will be rolled out by the end of June.

“Chipotle’s crew members can advance to a Restaurateur, the highest General Manager position, in as little as three and a half years, with average compensation of $100,000 while leading a multi-million-dollar growing business,” a company news release says.

Chipotle, like other chains in the fast-food industry, is trying to staff up for summer.

The restaurants have been struggling to hire workers as the pandemic appears to wane and business begins to return.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

