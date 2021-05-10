Advertisement

Local 5k supports a good cause

Over 100 competitors showed up.
By Laura Bowen
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 11:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELPRE, Ohio. (WTAP) - Locals got a Mother’s Day workout at Civitan Park this Sunday.

Over 100 participants gathered at the park for a 5k run hosted by Westbrook Health Services and the River City Runners and Walkers Club.

Competitors took off in waves, some running, some walking, and one even scootering - all for a good cause.

Some of the registration fees went towards the Making Change fund. The initiative assists Westbrook clients that need a little extra help. Intellectually and developmentally disabled clients are an example of a population that benefits from it.

Westbrook’s Marketing Director Claire Berlin said, “They sometimes don’t have family that gets them Christmas presents or things like that so the Making Change fund does help fund some of that...to give clients presents for Christmas as well as other health necessities they need.”

Even in the rain, participants showed up ready to go.

Berlin said, “Even with the weather being cold and rainy, everyone’s been super positive about it so we’re excited to have everyone here.”

A series of free kids races followed the fundraising event. Kids younger than three could compete. The distances ranged from 50 meters to one-hundred meters.

