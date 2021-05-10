Man arrested for allegedly leading deputies on high speed chase on Route 7

BELPRE, W.Va. (WTAP) - A man from Belpre is in jail for reportedly leading deputies on a high speed chase.

A deputy pulled over Cedric Lane at 3:10 p.m. Monday on Route 7. The deputy walked up to the car, and that’s when Lane reportedly sped off. Deputies say they chased him at speeds over 100 miles per hour. Lane’s car turned onto County Road 3, past Catfish Paradise and then he turned onto Briggs Hill Road. His car ran off the side of the road and landed in a ditch. He started to run, but when deputies brought out the police dog, they say he stopped.

He is charged with fleeing and eluding. He is in the Washington County Jail waiting to go to court.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.