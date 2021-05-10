Obituary: Donald Morehead

Donald Morehead, 72, of Belpre, Ohio passed away Monday, May 10, 2021 at the Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born December 23, 1948 in Jane Lew, WV, a son of the late Clarence Paul and Alberta Alice Alt Morehead. Donald was a 1968 graduate of Belpre High School and served in the United States Air Force for four years. He retired from the Wood County Board of Education after many years of service and attended Father’s House at Little Hocking, Ohio.

Donald is survived by his wife, Tina Morehead; two sons, Adam and Jeff Morehead both of Parkersburg; his siblings, Edward Morehead (Jan) of Centerville, GA, Linda Gant (Clarence) of Rockport, WV and Peggy Clifford (Steve) of Belpre; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Viola Woodyard; and four brothers, William, Robert, Charles and Malcom “Mac” Morehead.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 pm Thursday, May 13, 2021 at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Belpre with Pastor Joshua French officiating. Interment will follow at the Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 4-8 pm Wednesday and one hour prior to the services Thursday at the funeral home.

