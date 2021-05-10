Obituary: Lawrence Edward “Bear” Kerby

Lawrence Edward “Bear” Kerby, 65 of Mount Zion passed away at his home on May 1, 2021.

Bear was born June 16, 1965, in Grantsville, WV. He was the son of the late Garrett “Chuck” Kerby and Carol Joann Kerby.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a nephew, Jeffery Mark Kerby.

Bear enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with family and friends.

Bear is survived by a sister, Deb Riddel of Mount Zion, WV, and brother Tim (Margie) Kerby of Berkeley Springs, WV. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews. Ryan (Ashley) Riddel of Charleston, South Carolina; Jessica Self of Mount Zion, WV; Jessica (Aaron) Close of Berkeley Springs, WV; Kara Riddel of Big Bend, WV; Moe (Jessie) Riddel of Orma, WV; and Britney (Nathan) Simmons of Big Springs, WV. Bear is also survived by several great-nieces and nephews.

The family is honoring Bear’s wishes for cremation and a private graveside service will be held at a later date. Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV, has been entrusted with the final arrangements of Mr. Kerby. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

