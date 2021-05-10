Obituary: Rebecca Lou Ann Brewer

Rebecca Lou Ann Brewer, 79, of Vienna, passed away peacefully at her residence.

She was born October 15, 1941, in Williamson, WV, a daughter of the late Walter Lee and Gladys Marie Sammons Blevins.

Rebecca retired from Wood County Board of Education where she worked at Parkersburg High School as an Administrative Assistant. She was a member of the Parkersburg Women’s Club and the Vienna Baptist Church.

She is survived by her two children, Mary Kay Brewer of Washington, D.C. and Rick Brewer (Dawn) of Marysville, OH; three grandchildren, Cole, Carly and Alli; three brothers, Donald Blevins, William Blevins and Jack T. Blevins Sr. and their families; and brother in-law, Donald Ray Smith and family.

In addition to her parents, Rebecca was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Brewer Jr; one brother, David Blevins; and sister in-law, Sue Smith.

A memorial service will be planned for a later date. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna, is honored to serve the Brewer family.

Online condolences may be made at www.lamberttatman.com.

