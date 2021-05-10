Obituary: Vivian Sells

Vivian Sells, 78, of Lowell, Ohio, died on Friday, May 7, 2021 at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born on December 22, 1942 in Monroe, Louisiana, to Virgil L. and Estelle McDaniel Hughes.

Vivian was a 1960 graduate of Lowell High School. She was a member of the Lowell Christian Church and the Ohio Valley Garden Tractor Pull Association. Vivian spent a lot of time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren and enjoyed going to all of their events.

She is survived by five children, Bret Sells of Lowell and his children, Angie Dixon and Ashley Sells and her daughter, Desirae Sells; Chana Parks of Lowell and her children, Eric Parks (Jolene), and their children, Braden and Carter Parks; Chad Parks (Jalynn) and their children, Brynn and Brody Parks; Brandy Lipscomb (John) and their children, Kaitlyn, Logan, Gavin, Lily Lipscomb; Rhea Renner (Fred) of Fleming and their children, Jared Renner (Lia) and their children, Sage and Clair Renner; Kayla Renner; Amy Sells of Marietta; and Aron Sells (Stephanie) of Beverly, Ohio and his children, Kodi Sells (Aleja) and their son, Kodi Jr.; Quinton Sells; Ayla Long and her children Gracie, Brayln, Izzy, Jordan, Heather, Roman and Letty; and her sister Carolyn Sue Mahoney of Lowell.

She was preceded in death by her husband, B. Terry Sells, whom she married on January 1, 1961; her parents; brothers, Bruce Hughes and Harley Dean Hughes; and sister, Treva Long.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at the Lowell Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home, with Rob Tuttle officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Visitation will be for two hours prior to the services at the funeral home.

Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Vivian's family

