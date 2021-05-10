Out MOV hosting Pride in the Park

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Out MOV will be hosting an LGBTQIA+ community celebration for families and area residents in City Park on June 26, from 11 A.M. to 3 P.M.

Pride in the Park will take place at the park’s bandshell and will feature live music from Smokestack Betty, Back Porch Alibi, and other local musicians. A number of area nonprofit organizations will have tables where they will hand out merchandise, information, and more. And local cosplayers will be invited to the event, as well.

The Wood County Democratic Party will be present handing out water. Out MOV will be selling t-shirts and pride flags, and the proceeds will benefit the organization and support its efforts to host additional events for the community.

Masks will be provided and encouraged, though not required, as the state’s mask mandate is scheduled to be lifted on June 20.

The event will be somewhat scaled down in order to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines. Food vendors will not be present, but visitors will be invited to bring picnic lunches.

Liz Hamperian, president of Out MOV’s board of directors, said many in the community are looking forward to the opportunity to attend recreational events, since so many have been cancelled during the last year.

“People are very excited. We’re getting a lot of messages, especially from younger people, who are excited to get out,” Hamperian said.

Additional information about the event can be found on its Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.