Parkersburg Humane Society 5K happening in person this year

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Humane Society of Parkersburg is holding its annual Elinor K. Ross Walk Your Paws run and walk 5K in person this year, after shifting it to a virtual format last year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The event will take place on June 5 and will begin in City Park.

Registration begins at 8 A.M. for the run, which begins at 9 A.M. And registration for the walk begins at 9:30 A.M., with the walk following.

In addition to the run and walk, there will be vendors, food, and carnival games. Awards will also be given to dogs in a number of categories, including best costume, largest dog, smallest dog, best groomed dog, and best owner and dog look-alike costume. Awards will also be given to donors who raise the most money to the shelter.

All funds raised will benefit the shelter and will be put toward its operation costs. Some of the services the funds will support include providing vaccines, flea treatments, deworming, spaying and neutering, and treatment of injuries and other health conditions for pets at the shelter.

Participants also have the opportunity to make donation pledges, and the applicable paperwork is available online here.

The shelter hopes that area residents will be eager to participate this year.

“With last year being virtual, we couldn’t do most of the events that we [typically] do. So we’re hoping to draw a large crowd this year,” said Gary McIntyre, the shelter’s executive director.

