Paving project on Wood CR 57/1, Dry Run Road, and Wood CR 50/1, Upland Road, beginning Monday

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) announces the closure of Wood CR 57/1, Dry Run Road, and Wood CR 50/1, Upland Road, beginning on Monday, May 10, according to Jared Evans, District Three Maintenance Engineer.

WVDOH will be performing a paving project on Wood CR 47/1, Dry Run Road, from milepost 0.00 to milepost 0.58, and Wood CR 50/1, Upland Road, from milepost 0.00 to milepost 0.60. Crews will be working between the hours of 6:30 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. each day through Wednesday, May 12, 2021. The roadway will be closed. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly. The roadway will be closed overnight.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.