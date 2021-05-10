Registration open at West Virginia University-Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Open registration starts today at West Virginia University at Parkersburg as they are re-opening for in-person learning.

And with this in mind, staff and faculty are giving students a chance to be re-introduced to the school.

It’s a part of their “Rediscovering WVU-P” event.

Students will be able to see the different changes to the campus and restructuring that has happened during the pandemic.

They even get a chance to see the new learning and tutoring center for students.

“This is an opportunity for our service area schools to come back to WVU-P to really begin again. To where we are opening up to the public in the fall. We want to make sure that our students have an opportunity to come and be a part of our family,” says WVU-P Jackson County Vice President, Steven Smith.

Open registration for today will be ending at 7 p.m.

