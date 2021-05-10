Advertisement

US opens probe of steering problems in Honda Accord sedans

FILE - This Feb. 14, 2013, file photo, shows a Honda logo on the trunk of a Honda automobile at...
FILE - This Feb. 14, 2013, file photo, shows a Honda logo on the trunk of a Honda automobile at the Pittsburgh Auto Show, in Pittsburgh. The U.S. government’s auto safety agency is investigating multiple complaints about steering failures that could affect more than 1.1 million Honda Accord sedans. In documents posted Monday, May 10, 2021, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it received 31 complaints about the problem.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government’s auto safety agency is investigating multiple complaints about steering failures that could affect more than 1.1 million Honda Accord sedans.

In documents posted Monday, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it received 31 complaints about the problem. Honda has 77 more.

Owners complained about the cars veering from their intended travel path. Two crashes and two injuries were reported.

The probe covers Accords from 2013 through 2015.

The agency opened the probe after getting a petition from an owner in October of last year.

It will investigate how often the problem happens, how many vehicles are affected, and the safety consequences. The probe could lead to a recall.

A message was left Monday seeking comment from Honda.

